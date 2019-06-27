Tom Holland Admits to Not Being a Star Wars Guy

Everyone knows Peter Parker loves Star Wars. Between building LEGO Death Stars and dropping The Empire Strikes Back references in the middle of a battle, the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is relatable to all of us who are Star Wars fanatics at heart. However, the man behind the mask has recently admitted to not being one of the millions of people who love the Star Wars franchise. In a recent interview with Uproxx, Tom Holland mentioned that he’s not into Star Wars, and we’re doing our best to respect his life choices.

“I saw this made headlines again a couple of weeks ago — people are going to keep asking you about The Empire Strikes Back until you actually see it,” Uproxx said.

“Yeah, I know. Still haven’t seen it, though,” Holland replied.

“You’re going to get asked every time,” Uproxx added.

“People hate it when I say this, but I’m just really not a Star Wars fan” Holland explained.

Ouch! While it may sting to know someone we admire isn’t into the same things we are, we hope Uproxx is wrong about everyone asking Holland about Star Wars. Do you know what won’t convince someone to like something? Forcing them to watch it. Maybe one day he’ll come around, but for now we should accept it and move on.

During the interview, Holland also revealed that there was a Star Wars themed scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but the moment was ultimately cut from the movie. In the scene, Peter planned to sell some of his action figures in order to be able to buy MJ a present, but couldn’t part with his Lobot figure.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.