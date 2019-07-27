Tom Holland and Marisa Tomei Post BTS Content in Honor of Spider-Man: Far From Home Making $1 Billion

This has been a big week for Marvel Studios! In addition to revealing the entire Phase Four line-up at San Diego Comic-Con, Avengers: Endgame finally knocked Avatar out of the top-grossing spot, and Spider-Man: Far From Home became the third Marvel Cinematic Universe film of 2019 to reach $1 billion at the box office. Fans of Spidey have been celebrating the film’s success as well as the movie’s cast. Both Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Marisa Tomei (Aunt May) took to Instagram to post some behind-the-scenes content in honor of the milestone.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for all the #spidermanfarfromhome love. ♥️🕷🕸🕷🕸 Breaking records! So proud of everyone involved. Here’s some BTS moments with @tomholland2013, @jameskaliardos and Cydney Cornell x,” Tomei wrote.

“In honour and as a thank you to our incredible fans, here is the Tic Tak. Can’t believe we just crossed a billion ♥️ love you all x And always a huge shoutout the @gregtownley and @luke_scott94 for taking all the big hits,” Holland wrote.

Many people replied to both posts, including some celebs:

“😍😍😍😍,” Orange Is the New Black star, Natasha Lyonne, replied to Tomei.

“Hahaha brooo remember when I was doing that bts thing while you were doing that😆,” Spider-Man co-star, Jacob Batalon, wrote to Holland.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.