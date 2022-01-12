Tom Holland Says He’s Grateful He’s No Longer “Spider-Boy” After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Boy is no more. That is, of course, according to Spider-Man star Tom Holland. In a recent promotional stop with Sony Pictures Japan, Holland says the latest movie in his Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy is all about his character turning from a boy into a man—Spider-Man.

“It really has been the Spider-Boy, and this film is about him becoming Spider-Man. It’s about him growing up, making his own decisions, and stepping up to the plate as a full-blown Avenger. And it’s been really nice to have that dovetail between myself in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and now who I am and who Peter Parker is in Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the actor told the studio.

No Way Home ends with the entire universe having forgotten about the existence of Peter Parker, and he’s moved into his own apartment away from his friends. Holland says the threequel is the definitive end of Marvel Studios’ first Spider-Man trilogy.

“[Spider-Man: No Way Home] is definitely the final chapter in the Homecoming series. Jon Watts has done such a wonderful job of creating this genre of superhero movies that kinda hasn’t been told before,” Holland added.

He concluded, “The superhero movie that’s about the kid… that is the small-town, really your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. This film is about him stepping into bigger shoes and becoming an adult and becoming Spider-Man.”

Marvel Studios and Sony are currently working on a fourth Spider-Man film featuring Holland’s take on Peter Parker, though plot details are still to be hatched out.

“You see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before,” Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal previously explained. “It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work within the next film.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

