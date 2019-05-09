Tom Holland Would Play Spider-Man in 20 More Marvel Movies

After a brief appearance in Captain America: Civil War back in 2016, Tom Holland won over the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere with his performance as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. His youthful energy and impeccable timing made him an instant favorite in the role, and it has been nothing short of a blast watching him in the role over the last three years. Well, as it turns out, he’s having just as much fun playing Spider-Man as we are watching the movies, probably even more.

In addition to his part in Avengers: Endgame, Holland recently finished up with Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel that is set to complete the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie doesn’t arrive until July, but Holland is already prepared to dive back into more web-crawling adventures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a visit to the set of Far From Home in London last year, ComicBook.com had a chance to hear from Holland about his work on the Spider-Man franchise, and he told reporters that he’d continue playing the role for two decades if he could.

“It feels pretty good. It’s an amazing experience as an actor and such a privileged experience as an actor to get to play characters that you love so much,” Holland said. “Time and time again. I definitely have the mindset of, if you want to make 20 of these movies, then I’m down because it’s really fun. It’s been a real privilege and so much fun. Maybe even more fun this time around than the last one. It’s been great.”

Luckily for Holland, there is no shortage of demand for more Spider-Man stories. With the actor’s young age, and popularity of the fictional character, it’s likely that Holland’s Peter Parker will be one of the faces of the entire MCU for years to come. The only thing potentially standing in the way is the relationship between Sony and Marvel Studios. Spider-Man remains one of the only Marvel Comics characters not fully owned by the studio, so negotiations with Sony will have to continue as long as Peter Parker is in the MCU.

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Tom Holland in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!