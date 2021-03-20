Falcon and Winter Soldier Fans Are Arguing If Iron Man Should Have Paid the Avengers
Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is still in the hearts of many two years after his death. The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+, and even though Stark himself doesn't appear in it — fans are arguing over the character because of one of the show's pretty sizable plot devices. Spoilers up ahead for the premiere episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see "New World Order."
In the premiere, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and his sister Sarah (Adepero Oduye) head to a bank in an attempt to get a loan to help with cash flow at the family fishing business. Their loan application is ultimately denied due to Wilson having no income over the past five years since he was a victim of The Blip.
Even then, prior to Thanos (Josh Brolin) razing half of all life, Wilson also seemed to suggest the Avengers didn't even receive a salary. Instead, those that were part of the superhero group did so in good faith in order to help protect the world.
Naturally, those watching the show quickly started to point fingers at the likes of Stark, who built an entire Avengers compound in upstate New York without actually given the members of the team a livable wage — despite being one of the MCU's most wealthy inhabitants. Suffice to say, the arguments if Stark should have been responsible for paying the group have gotten so intense, the character is trending nearly two years after he last appeared on a screen.
Interns
Can't believe all the Avengers were unpaid interns. Smh Tony Stark remains a villain even in death. 😔— Zig Zaddy Kane (@yayforzig) March 20, 2021
Healthcare
Tony Stark is a libertarian and the Avengers weren't unionized. Of course they weren't paid. Bucky had to go Wakanda for healthcare! https://t.co/Px8q9vYIdN— n.n.n.n (@_No__) March 19, 2021
Nothing But Change
This is what Tony Stark paid the Avengers pic.twitter.com/T20iHDbS2w— Kufi Kingston (@XTheExiled) March 20, 2021
Straight Cash
tony stark a real billionaire bc none of his co-workers ever got paid— mlk interlude (@putinaspliff) March 19, 2021
Building a Home
The MCU Stans are trying to cancel Tony Stark because he didn't pay the members of the Avengers even though..
1. He wasn't the leader, Cap was— That REDACTED Guy (@REDACTEDSpider) March 20, 2021
2. He literally gave them all a home in a massive complex at Avengers HQ
3. He designs and builds their tech and weapon's. pic.twitter.com/0L4KND14Hp
How in the World?
Sam Wilson was dead for 5 years. Tony Stark died the day Sam Wilson came back to life.— Jake (@Vaughanilla_Ice) March 20, 2021
How in the world are Sam’s financial problems caused by Tony?
No Way in H--
bro tony stark was the richest man on earth and tchalla was the king of an entire country and u telling me they couldnt pay the avengers a salary 😭😭 no way— chris (@icedoutomnitrix) March 19, 2021
When You Put It Like That...
“Tony Stark should have left Sam and Bucky some money!”
Yeah, I wonder why he didn’t leave Bucky anything... pic.twitter.com/RG8Z8gx4en— Pat Guy (@ThisPatGuy) March 20, 2021
Say Hi to Mephisto
falcon took part in saving the entire universe from extinction and still gotta deal with discriminatory loan practices. tony stark is burning in hell idc what he did— dash • they/them (@thedigitaldash_) March 20, 2021
BossLogic Knows
Tony Stark really left the Avengers needing 2 jobs 😭 #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/YjYFfB5ddl— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 20, 2021
The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.
