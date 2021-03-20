Falcon and Winter Soldier Fans Are Arguing If Iron Man Should Have Paid the Avengers

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is still in the hearts of many two years after his death. The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+, and even though Stark himself doesn't appear in it — fans are arguing over the character because of one of the show's pretty sizable plot devices. Spoilers up ahead for the premiere episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see "New World Order."

In the premiere, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and his sister Sarah (Adepero Oduye) head to a bank in an attempt to get a loan to help with cash flow at the family fishing business. Their loan application is ultimately denied due to Wilson having no income over the past five years since he was a victim of The Blip.

Even then, prior to Thanos (Josh Brolin) razing half of all life, Wilson also seemed to suggest the Avengers didn't even receive a salary. Instead, those that were part of the superhero group did so in good faith in order to help protect the world.

Naturally, those watching the show quickly started to point fingers at the likes of Stark, who built an entire Avengers compound in upstate New York without actually given the members of the team a livable wage — despite being one of the MCU's most wealthy inhabitants. Suffice to say, the arguments if Stark should have been responsible for paying the group have gotten so intense, the character is trending nearly two years after he last appeared on a screen.

