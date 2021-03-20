Marvel's Avengers Apparently Don't Get Paid

✖

One day, the Avengers save the world from extinction at the hand of the robotic Ultron — the next, they defeat Thanos and bring back billions of beings across the entire universe. Yet when they go home for some rest and relaxation, those not named Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) still apparently have to worry about keeping their own bank accounts afloat. In the series premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the salaries of the Avengers are finally addressed and, as it turns out, Earth's Mightiest Heroes don't appear to even make a penny.

The revelation comes after Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and his sister Sarah (Adepero Oduye) try to get a bank loan to help float the family fishing business along. They're turned down by a local bank in part because of Wilson's lack of a salary — even though the banker himself is ecstatic an Avenger is in his midst.

That means despite the Avengers themselves having a massive compound in upstate New York, none of them were making an actual salary but instead, being provided with room and board at the campus largely funded by private donors, such as the late Stark.

It certainly raises some pretty interesting questions if that's the case. Just a few weeks ago, we saw that Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) were able to get a house of their own, despite Vision being killed during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. But if neither of them were taking a salary, how were they able to get the house?

Trying to connect the dots that don't exist, the existence of the salary-less Avengers could lead to a Heroes for Hire-type situation. If powered beings within the Marvel Cinematic Universe know they won't be able to make a decent living working for the world's most prominent superhero group, maybe they'll take matters into their own hands.

Since it's a Marvel Studios project — Wilson's line about salary could either be a big deal that leads to things down the line or it could simply be a throwaway. Either way, we still have five episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to see if it builds on it.

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.

