TV Ratings: ‘The Gifted’ Drops to Series Lows on Monday Night

While X-Men fans have mostly been enjoying The Gifted so far, Fox’s Marvel series took a pretty substantial hit in its seventh episode. Monday night’s outing dipped to series low ratings.

Airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, The Gifted managed to grab just 2.97 million viewers, earning a mere 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The dip from last week was small, but it was still enough to mark the lowest ratings of the seven episodes that have aired so far. Leading the night for Fox, Lucifer (3.6 mil/1.0) managed to hold steady at 8 p.m.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on The CW, Supergirl (1.86 mil/0.5) held steady in its ratings, but Valor (980K/0.2) dipped once again.

CBS introduced Matt LeBlanc’s Man With a Plan (5.4 mil/1.0) in to its Monday lineup, but the premiere was down from its first season numbers. Kevin Can Wait (6.1 mil/1.2), 9JKL (4.4 mil/0.8) and Scorpion (4.7 mil/0.8) held steady, while Superior Donuts (5 mil/0.9) ticked down.

The Voice (9.5 mil/1.9) was slightly down to start the night for NBC, but The Brave (5.1 mil/1.0) was steady.

ABC had a successful night, with Dancing with the Stars (10.1 mil/1.5) seeing a rise, while The Good Doctor (10.5 mil/1.9) held steady.