Tye Sheridan Opens Up About X-Men Future, Marvel Recasting Cyclops

The future for the X-Men characters in movies is uncertain. It seems like a matter of time until Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios hit the reboot button and bring in new casts to portray Marvel's mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For actors like Tye Sherdian, the 23-year-old who has portrayed Cyclops in a pair of films plus a cameo in a Deadpool film, the uncertainty looms and there is no indication of anything happening in one way or another. Still, Sheridan isn't getting hung up on what may or may not happen as he has enjoyed his tenure in the X-Men franchise and looks forward to what is next for the characters, opening up about the subject on Comicbook.com's Talking Shop.

Sheridan, who has his Quibi series Wireless available now, joined us on Talking Shop for a live conversation about his work. The uncut interview can be found on @ComicBook's IGTV tab with some of the highlights being pulled into the video above.

Sheridan, with X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix on his resume, is open to more work with Marvel or DC Comics films if the right opportunity presents itself. "I think it depends a lot on the circumstances and the situation, who's involved, and, but of course, I think that the X-Men stands for something that's really meaningful, you know? And, it's about, you know, it's largely about a group of people who haven't been accepted by society and I think that that still has a lot of resonance in our culture today, in society today and that was, for me, I think that's why we all love the X-Men. They're cool movies and they have cool characters with super powers but also there are a lot of deeper themes and messages in that franchise that I really appreciate and respect. So as long as we were staying in that realm, you know, of course, I would be open to working and reprising my role further."

Should Marvel Studios elect to go in a new direction with Sheridan's characters and the others around him, the actor looks forward to seeing the direction which the X-Men go. "No one really owns those characters right?" he says. "I was excited and honored to play Scott Summers after James Marsden. I always looked up to that guy and I always thought he was super cool in those movies and a good guy and a great actor and I think a lot of people would probably have... They're part of the X-Men franchise now, probably feel the same way towards, all the actors that played the roles before them, it's just, I think it's an honor to kind of fill the shoes if something that's great or someone that's great. I don't think I would feel weird, you know, as long as it... I think they're doing, the cast is doing, the story justice and they're doing the X-Men world justice."

For now, fans of Sheridan should watch his Wireless series on Quibi where he plays a college student trapped on the side of snowy mountain and battling his own demons, as well. "It's wildly different, but I think no matter if the movies like, the budget's $200 million or it's $200,000, I think ultimately if you're lucky, you've got people that you're surrounded by on the rest of the crew that are there, because they're passionate about the story and they're passionate about making films," Sheridan explains/ "And I think that was definitely the case with this, you know, no matter how tough it got, no matter how cold it got, no matter how much time it was that we didn't have a... we always pulled together and made it work. Hats off to Zach Waechter our director and then the rest of our crew's really amazing.

Shooting Wireless for the "turnstyle" format which allows viewers to watch Sheridan's character in a traditionally cinematic format through a landscape perspective and simultaneously from his character's phone's perspective by holding it vertically called for an added effort from production.

"This was a technically a very, very, very, very challenging film," Sheridan explains. "You mentioned Ready Player One, working on Ready Player One, which is a Steven Spielberg movie that I was in a few years back was cool because we were pushing the boundaries of, you know, motion capture filmmaking at the time. And, you know, so there was a lot of new innovations in tech, but that was on a massive scale, you know, and this is specifically geared towards mobile viewing. And so it's a completely different animal, you know, both, both, both of them are very cool and both of them are kind of similar in that regard, but of course I'm massively different scales, like on wireless, we had 19 days to shoot the entire project. So yeah."

How do you want to see the X-Men future in movies play out? Are you watching Wireless on Quibi? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!