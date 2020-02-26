Venom 2: Here’s How to Buy Cletus Kasady’s Killer Shirt

A few weeks ago, principal photography for Venom 2 shifted to San Francisco, allowing for set-chasing paparazzi to capture plenty of snapshots of the production. That included shots of Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, the psycopathic serial killer in control of the Caranage symbiote. In the pictures we’ve seen, the killer is wearing a bright red Hawaiian-print shirt and as it turns out, a very, very similar shirt is actually available for purchase.

Marvel writer Donny Cates — who’s heralded the Venom/Carnage books for the House of Ideas for a few years now — stumbled across the shirts in a store where the tag reveals they’re a product made by the Hawaii-based Royal Hawaiian Creations. A quick trip to their site shows the shirts are available starting at $34.99. You can see the product page here.

Holy shit should I do it??? pic.twitter.com/HkxxP7SZ7S — DONNY⚡️CATES (@Doncates) February 26, 2020

With a character like Carnage on the horizon, many fans are expecting an R-rated flick full of blood of violence. According to an interview with Sony mega-producer Avi Arad in 2018, they shouldn’t hold their breath.

“You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here,” Arad explained. “He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot.”

After Joker ended up earning over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, it stands to reason Arad and his team at Sony might be willing to play ball a bit, especially as they look to set themselves apart from a marketing increasingly saturated with comic book properties.

Venom 2 hits theaters October 2nd.

What other surprises do you think are in store for the Venom sequel? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!