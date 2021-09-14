Venom 2 Director Confirms Future Crossover With Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Sony has built a new Spider-Man movie franchise with Marvel Studios, and a Venom movie franchise under its own roof, as the first pole in “Sony’s Spider-Man Universe” (SSU). However, the fact that Sony’s Venom isn’t an official part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Spider-Man has kept fans guessing whether or not there will be an official crossover between Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom. Deep down, we all know it’s an inevitable move on Sony’s part – the question has been when will it happen, and how?

Well, in a new interview Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis addresses the question of a Spider-Man and Venom crossover, and confirms that yes it will happen – but again, the “when” and the “how” are the big pivotal questions:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Look, that’s the question on everyone’s lips,” Serkis told IGN. “They want to know if Venom is gonna meet Spider-Man, but personally, it’s never gonna happen. I’m only joking, of course it’s gonna happen…”

Serkis feels okay about making that proclamation because – as repeatedly stated – everybody knows it’s inevitable. However, the Venom 2 director adds the important contextual note that seeing Venom and Spider-Man on the big screen together is not an event that should be rushed, as fans would miss out on the potentially richer journey to get there:

“Look, it depends when you want to get there, and also, what the appetite is,” Serkis explains. “If people want more Venom stories, then, to jump straight to Spider-Man, you could be missing out on so many great supervillain characters in between now and then. So, in a way, by rushing to it, you might be closing the door.”

Indeed, Sony already has a lot of moving parts to the SSU; Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home both hit theaters this year; Jared Leto’s Morbius will follow early next year; and Kraven The Hunter is set for 2023 (starring Avengers: Age of Ultron’s Aaron Taylor Johnson). There are half a dozen other Spider-Man spinoff projects that have also either been rumored or announced as “in development.”

So, it’s not inconceivable that Sony could take its time building up to the first SSU event that first brings Spider-Man and Venom together; after all, it took the Marvel Cinematic Universe half a decade to get the Avengers together.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on October 1st. Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.