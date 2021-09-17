Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Pushed Back

✖

The past year has been filled with an unprecedented number of major movie delays, as circumstances surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have prevented the theatrical moviegoing experience in many places. Even with ongoing vaccination efforts, many films that are scheduled for the second half of the year are having to reevaluate their previously-planned release dates — and it looks like Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the latest one. On Tuesday, Sony announced that the sequel will now be opening on September 24th. This will be a week later than the film's most recent release date, September 17th, which it just earned less than two weeks ago. In this new release date, the film would be competing against the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, Dear Evan Hansen, and the Mark Wahlberg-led Infinite.

Venom 2 will see Tom Hardy returning to his role as Eddie Brock, the reporter who is reluctantly bonded with an alien symbiote named Venom. Woody Harrelson will be portraying Cletus Kassidy/Carnage in the film, a character that fans are very curious to see on the big screen.

"You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here." producer Avi Arad explained in 2018. "He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot."

Andy Serkis - a fan-favorite actor thanks to his motion-capture work like Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi - will be stepping behind the camera, and bringing a unique perspective to the sequel.

"He's a great director, but also he's an actor and he's played inside monsters and he sort of understands character from inside." producer Matt Tolmach previously explained. "It's been wild to watch him with Hardy, because they speak that language that only actors understand - particularly, people like Tom Hardy, and what it's like to be in this other character from another realm. He's like a mystical figure, Andy Serkis, and when he's around people you feel his presence. He was having Tom do really well, and so we got to know him, actually, through Tom. He's going to be special. It's a really great connection."

