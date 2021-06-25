Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Delayed To Late 2021

✖

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has had its release date delayed, yet again. Sony Pictures has moved its Venom sequel from its release date of June 25, 2021, to the fall date of September 17, 2021. This delay marks the latest big tentpole film that studios have repositioned for later in the year; Sony already moved James Bond flick No Time To Die back to October 8th (instead of Spring); Universal pushed its latest Fast and Furious film F9 back slightly to mid-summer; and at the end of January, Disney delayed a major part of its 2021 film slate until later in the year as well.

When Universal moved Fast and Furious to its new June 25th release date, we were one of the first to ask: would Venom: Let There Carnage move to make space for F9? Well, now we know the answer is a definitive yes.

The new September release date is going to be a conspicuous one for a lot of movie fans. September is not typically the window of opportunity where most studios place their strongest films for big fall box offices; that typically starts in October. September has traditionally been a dumping ground for films studios don't have a lot of confidence in, as the end of summer and fall transition back to work/school usually results in a box office slump. Ironically enough, Venom 2 was originally slated for release in October 2020, before being delayed to June - and now September.

Of course, it's probably pretty smart not to jump to any major conclusions just yet; the reality is that none of the traditional rules of the film industry apply any longer. As the US (and world) attempts to get back to a semblance of normal life and operations in 2021, everyone is just trying to give their best estimates about how to get started generating profits again. Things are especially precarious for the movie industry, which now seems to have moved the goalposts to late summer/early fall as the official time when audiences will be able to file back into movie theaters. In that sense, Venom: Let There Be Carnage could be now positioned to be one of the biggest box office earners of the year if it arrives when fans feel more thirsty (and safe) about getting back to the Marvel movie experience.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will; now hit theaters on September 17, 2021.