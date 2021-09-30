Venom 2: Listen to New Single “Last One Standing” Featuring Eminem

As in the first movie, Sony’s upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage will feature an original track by Eminem. Titled “Last One Standing,” the track is actually a collaboration with Skylar Grey, Polo G, and Mozzy, wiht Grey taking the lead on vocals. It’s now available to check out via Grey’s YouTube page. While not quite as hilariously on-the-nose as the track from the original movie, “Last One Standing,” can be forgiven that one drawback. After all, it’s hard to find an excuse to say “Venom” fifty times in any song, let alone to do it twice.

This one has a little bit more of an epic, operatic quality to it, feeling a little like “Bring Me To Life,” the Evanescence song that made the Daredevil soundtrack a commercial hit. A bit of the song had already been teased on Eminem’s social media.

You can check it out below.

Directed by Lord of the Rings and Black Panther star Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage centers on a deranged serial killer suddenly getting access to a new symbiote spawned form Venom himself. As his name implies, the villain uses his newfound abilities to go on a killing spree. In the comics, Carnage’s first arc was pretty straightforward superhero storytelling, and while he was violent and sadistic, the blood and gore was mostly off-panel and implied. Still, his inclusion was another argument in favor of the R-rating that Sony has yet to embrace with their Venom movies.

“100% we considered it,” star Tom Hardy told ComicBook.com about potentially giving the new film an R rating. “With all of these symbiotes, you know, you consider it. You read the comic books and it is extreme, but that’s not what we’re here to do. We came here to make a movie which, and correct me if I’m wrong, I mean, there’s a law and a rule into creating a movie that’s accessible to a lot of people, as well as that caters for everybody, including the hardcore fans. So I hope the hardcore fans at least take home that they look at Carnage and go, ‘Yeah, I recognize Carnage from the comic books. I’m happy with that.’ And yeah, no, we didn’t bite everybody’s head off, but we did stick a tongue down someone’s throat pretty… and managed to come in at a level of rating which is reputable so that grandma can come but also I’ll come watch it too.”

Starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in theaters starting October 1.