Venom 2: New Carnage Woody Harrelson Haircut Photos Debut Online

Production on Venom 2 is currently underway, and behind-the-scenes photos are providing fans a look at what the sequel will have in store. One of the film’s biggest unknown quantities has been Woody Harrelson’s take on Celtus Kasady, the maniacal serial killer who is bonded with the symbiote Carnage. Cletus’ debut – and particularly, his curly mop of bright red hair – transfixed audiences in Venom‘s post-credits scene in 2018, and it looks like he’s going to continue to have a one-of-a-kind aesthetic. A new series of set photos show Harrelson on Venom 2‘s set sporting a red Hawaiian shirt, a necklace with a skull on it, and a rockabilly hairstyle.

¡Nuevas imágenes de Woody Harrelson en el rodaje de Venom 2! pic.twitter.com/CEpTNg0doL — Agente de Marvel‏ (@AgentedeMarvel_) February 24, 2020

So, if you thought the Venom franchise was missing a bit of Jimmy Buffett flair, or ever wondered what Carnage would look like in Ace Ventura cosplay, these set photos seem to be the answer to your prayers.

The bizarreness of the costume aside, Venom fans are excited to see Harrelson’s portrayal of Carnage fully unleashed.

“You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here.” producer Avi Arad explained in 2018. “He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot.”

“I obviously have a close relationship with Woody,” Ruben Fleischer, who directed the first Venom film, previously told ComicBook.com. “And he’s one of my favorite actors, if not my favorite actor, and he’s just also an incredible human being. So, when we were thinking about including that scene and laying the groundwork for a potential sequel, he was the first person I thought of and a just because selfishly I’m really excited to work with him again, whether it’s in Zombieland 2 or the potential sequel to this film. But if you think about Natural Born Killers and Mickey, the character he played in that film, I feel like there’s a real lineage that you can trace from Mickey to Cletus and I also think that he hasn’t gone dark in that way for a while.”

Venom 2 is expected to be released on October 2nd.