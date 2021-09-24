Venom 2: Sony Boss Says You Won't Miss Spider-Man After Watching Sequel

✖

Since Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios began collaborating on the Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland it has always been a big question mark how films like Venom and its upcoming sequel relate to those projects. Fans have long questioned if these Sony produced movies, which have no involvement with Kevin Feige or Marvel Studios, are related in some way and the trailer for Morbius seemed to allude to this in a big way. Despite all these calls for connectivity, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch says after you see Venom: Let There Be Carnage, you won't be asking for Spider-Man to be swinging into these movies.

“We don’t really think of our 900 characters as the Spidey-verse,” Panitch tells Variety in a new interiew. “We have a Marvel universe. The volume of characters we have — you know, wait until you see this next ‘Venom.’ You don’t miss Spider-Man." The outlet claims he paused after this and added: “It’ll be exciting if they do meet, right?” That playful coyness doesn't quite sell the idea that connectivity is even in the cards though, despite Panitch's insistence in the same talk that there's a plan with what they're doing. Though he does claim Spider-Man: No Way Home may make it a little more obvious.

“There actually is a plan,” Panitch added. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when ‘No Way Home’ comes out, even more will be revealed.”

Fans have long theorized, based on rumors and speculation, that the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home will serve as sort of a live-action "Spider-Verse." Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will play right into No Way Home, opening up the door for alternate universe shenanigans; but reports have previously indicated actors from previous versions of Spider-Man will return.

Former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have previously been tied to the film and despite some denials the rumors persist. Star Tom Holland even tried some damage control himself, but actor Alfred Molina flat out confirmed he was in the movie, once again appearing as Doctor Octopus, the villain he played in 2004's Spider-Man 2.

Considering all the other rumors about "No Way Home," perhaps an allusion to Venom and Morbius will be found in the movie as well.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will premiere on September 24 with Spider-Man: No Way Home swinging in on December 17.