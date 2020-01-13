Spider-Man’s Morbius Cameo Leaks Online Ahead of Trailer Debut

A new partnership has begun in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it looks like Sony Pictures and Walt Disney Pictures are going to play nice when it comes to Spider-Man‘s future. While we wait for the first trailer for the Spider-Man spinoff movie Morbius the Living Vampire featuring Jared Leto, it looks like we now have our first confirmation of Spider-Man’s involvement thanks to a leaked image from the trailer — but it might tie the movie into the video game universe instead of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What is reportedly a leaked image from the upcoming Morbius trailer shows Jared Leto as the lead character walking down the street alongside a poster of Spider-Man.

This is our first confirmation that Spider-Man exists in the same universe as Morbius — it might also indicate Morbius will take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is a surprising move because just last year, Spider-Man’s future with Marvel Studios was reportedly cut short because Disney and Sony could not reach a new agreement to benefit both studios.

But Sony and Marvel have since made a new deal, and now it looks like Spider-Man’s presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be recognized in Morbius, possibly expanding the reach of the franchise in new and unexplored corners.

That’s why it’s so surprising that the image of Spider-Man in the leaked Morbius photo is not from a Marvel Studios movie, but is instead from the PlayStation 4 video game Spider-Man. The game is revered for its glorious loading screens as well as its robust Photo Mode, and the image seems to be taken from Google while featuring the Sam Raimi trilogy costume from the video game.

Either way, this is a clear indication that the partnership between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios is a lot stronger than it was. Venom largely ignored anything and everything to do with Spider-Man, while it looks like Morbius is recognizing that the Wall-Crawler actually exists in their universe — even if it’s just the video game version.

We’ll likely learn more about this spinoff’s connections to Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the trailer for Morbius the Living Vampire finally premieres.

Morbius is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 31st.