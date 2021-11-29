Venom 2 Credits Scene Description Links to Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailers

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, currently the top streaming movie of the weekend according to Fandango’s Vudu service, has an interesting connection to the most recent trailer and promos for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Be warned, spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage follow as we discuss the events of its post-credits scene and insights from its director Andy Serkis. With the multiverse set to put Tom Holland’s Spider-Man on a collision course with heroes and villains, it looks like Tom Hardy and his Venom character might be next in line.

In the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock and Venom are on the run and hiding out in a rundown hotel room. Suddenly, a flash of light accompanies a moment where the entire room changes and a TV screen features J. Jonah Jameson talking about Peter Parker being Spider-Man, a sequence which presumably closely follows the ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home. “These universes are going to somehow collide,” Serkis said on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast. “The portal has not been crossed fully.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, pair this tease of the portal not having been fully crossed yet with footage from the latest promotional materials for Spider-Man: No Way Home. “They’re starting to come through,” Doctor Strange declares, apparently referring to characters from other universes. Will this include longtime villain of Spider-Man from comics, Venom? Only time will tell when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in just a few weeks but the stories line up quite nicely for such a theory to be born!

The moment from Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s credits scene is paired with the description from Serkis in the video below. It is followed by the footage from Spider-Man: No Way Home in a tweet from the Phase Zero account.

https://twitter.com/PhaseZeroCB/status/1465391200005939203?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“We wanted to leave the audience knowing that these universes are going to somehow collide and we wanted to do it in such a way that it still leaves so much open and we’re not timing anything,” Serkis said on the podcast. “The portal has not been crossed fully. It’s opening up more questions, I suppose, rather than sort of firmly saying [anything]….It is a tease. It’s a tease, in the fullest sense of the word.”

Are you hoping to see Venom show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Perhaps in the recently revealed sequel trilogy? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17 and tickets are on sale now. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available now on demand.