Venom 2 Video Teases Insane, High-Flying Stunts

Principal photography for Venom 2 has moved stateside, taking to San Francisco to film several shots on outdoors set pieces. This has afforded set-seeking paparazzi to get videos — like a look at Woody Harrelson’s Carnage/Cletus Kasady in action or like a new video that shows off an epic, high-flying stunt. The latest clip comes from Doris Meier, a Twitter user who just so happened to catch some stunt work being filmed.

In the clip, a stuntman is holding onto someone as they jump off the side of a building onto a car below. The stunt worker then leaps off the car and onto the ground, hopefully to safety. There are a few things to note in the scene — the first being it would appear this takes place at a police statio; after all, the jumper lands on the hood of a cop car, making it spark. The stuntman is also in a traditional CGI mo-cap suit, meaning in this particular instance, the character doing the jumping is likely a full-fledged symbiote at this point in the film.

With Harrelson now bringing Carnage into the mix, fans have been asking the question whether or not Venom 2 would venture into R-rated territory, especially after the success of Todd Phillips’ Oscar-winning Joker. According to a past interview with Sony mega-producer Avi Arad, fans shouldn’t expect an R-rated film in this franchise though admittedly, this all took place prior to Joker‘s monstrous box office run.

“You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here,” Arad explained in 2018. “He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot.”

Venom 2 is currently set to hit theaters October 2nd.

