Venom 2 Fan Teaser Shows the Symbiotic Showdown We All Deserve

Eventually, we’ll see Venom (Tom Hardy) and Carnage (Woody Harrelson) face off on the silver screen — that much is a given. It won’t happen until October, however, allowing fans to grow restless, especially after set photos have surfaced within the past few weeks showing Harrelson’s take on Cletus Kasady. To help pass the time, Instagram fan artist @erathrim20 has pitted the two symbiotes against each other and the end result is about as epic as you’d expect.

Featuring both Venom and Carnage, the blood-thirsty symbiotes duke it out all while Tom Holland’s Spider-Man shies away in the background. The hyper-realistic symbiote design is some of the best work we’ve seen come from a fan and at the very least, the piece will give us a good idea of how some Venom 2 scenes might shake out — with or without Spider-Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When we spoke to Venom director Ruben Fleischer around to release of the first flick, the filmmaker said he had big plans for Harrelson, a longtime friend of his.

“I obviously have a close relationship with Woody and he’s one of my favorite actors, if not my favorite actor, and he’s just also an incredible human being,” Fleischer said adding, “So, when we were thinking about including that scene and laying the groundwork for a potential sequel, he was the first person I thought of and a just because selfishly I’m really excited to work with him again, whether it’s in Zombieland 2 or the potential sequel to this film. But if you think about Natural Born Killers and Mickey, the character he played in that film, I feel like there’s a real lineage that you can trace from Mickey to Cletus and I also think that he hasn’t gone dark in that way for a while.”

Fleischer ending up parting Venom 2 to make way for Andy Serkis to take over the director’s chair.

Venom 2 hits theaters October 2nd.

What other Spider-Man characters are you hoping Sony uses in future films? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments!