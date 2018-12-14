‘Venom’: Carnage Extended Post-Credits Scene Revealed

After months of speculation regarding Woody Harrelson‘s role in Venom leading up to the film’s initial release, a post-credits scene revealed that the actor was playing Cletus Kasaday, aka Carnage. Like most of the movie, this scene was stranger than everyone expected, and ended with Harrelson stating the obvious, “There will be Carnage.”

This scene set up the future Venom sequel, despite being a joke with audiences as they left the theaters. It was a very oddly-cut scene that felt more forced than anything. However, the home release of Venom includes an extended version of the scene, and it makes Carnage’s debut much, much better.

If you buy Venom now on digital services, or wait until December 18th to grab the Blu-ray, you’ll find the extended version of the scene in the special features.

Everything about the scene is the same for the first minute or so. Eddie gets to the prison and begins talking to Cletus, just like he does in the normal cut of the film. After Cletus says his weird line about “arterial spray,” things change. He keeps talking to Eddie, sounding crazier with each passing word.

“I could talk about sucking out their eyeballs,” Cletus says. “Mmm. Crunchy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Eddie, it’s hard to see you in that light. Why don’t you…come on over. I know they told you to mind your distance, but I’ll be a good boy. Honest.”

When Eddie approaches, the two characters try to make a deal Cletus agrees to tell Eddie where the other victims are, but only if he hands over his pen and paper so Cletus can write it down. It’s definitely a trick to get his hands on some sort of weapon, and Eddie isn’t buying it.

“Hey, you want to be the first to get the scoop, right? If you’re too chicken…the deal’s off. No bodies. No closure for those poor families. No interview of a lifetime for you… When I get out of here, and I will…there’s gonna be carnage.”

The whole thing is pretty long for a post-credits scene, but it’s definitely worth watching, and it’ll surely get you even more excited for a Venom sequel.

Venom is now available for purchase on Digital HD, and will arrive on Blu-ray on December 18th.