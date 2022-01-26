Venom: Let There Be Carnage Passes Box Office Of Original Venom Movie

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has passed the lifetime box office take of Venom, cementing its place as a big hit for Sony and likely guaranteeing that the franchise will continue. The film made $18.5K on Tuesday from 725 locations bringing its total domestic gross to $213.517 million to date, passing the $213.515 million the original made. The movie is significantly short of the first movie’s international toll, making for a global haul of just over $500 million, versus over $850 million for Venom. That is likely in part a result of other countries with stronger restrictions on large gatherings due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The movie brings in Carnage (Woody Harrelson), the “spawn” of Venom, a twisted murderer who has the same power set as the Lethal Protector does. in a post-credits scene, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) was transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, setting up a cameo appearance in the mega-blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage opened at $90 million last year, marking the biggest opening for any Sony movie since the pandemic began. It was surpassed later by No Way Home, but Venom 2 stood as one of the first truly huge openings of the pandemic era, and signaled a change in audience behavior, suggesting a box office recovery was on the way.

You can read the film’s official synopsis below.

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, written by Kelly Marcel with the story by Tom Hardy & Marcel, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Directed by Andy Serkis. Screenplay by Kelly Marcel. Story by Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel. Based on the Marvel Comics. Produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker. Executive Producers are Barry Waldman, Jonathan Cavendish and Ruben Fleischer. The film stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham and Woody Harrelson.

