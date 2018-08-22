New Look at ‘Venom’ Revealed

Sony and Marvel are bringing Venom to the big screen, and now we have another great look at the main man himself.

The new image comes courtesy of USA Today and features Eddie Brock in full Venom mode. He bears that disturbing toothy grin to some poor soul in front of him and actually looks as if he’s going to eat them. To be fair, he probably could, and regardless, it’s still an off-putting face to have to look up at, right?

You can check out the new photo below.

Venom director Ruben Fleischer is aiming to bring out some unexpected sides of Venom’s personality.

“In the classic Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde thing, he’s the real Hyde,” Fleischer said. “He’ll rip somebody’s head off and eat their brains. There’s this forbidden-fruit quality of this guy who will just do whatever he wants.” But there’s also a funny side to this menacing figure, including a “silly tongue always dangling out of his mouth that kind of undercuts the ferociousness of the jaws.”

Another focus will be the duality of Venom’s personality, as it struggles for control with its human host Eddie Brock.

“As you know, as a fan of the character, Eddie Brock and Venom is a unique character within the universe because it’s not just a singular experience,” Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “It’s not like there’s a guy who gets imbued with powers or makes his own suit and the becomes a vigilante or he’s not an alien that comes to earth and has super powers. In our movie, or in the comics, it’s about the union of these two different parts to create a whole.”

“There’s a symbiote and then there’s Eddie Brock,” Fleischer said. “There’s a relationship. That’s what Tom did so amazingly well, was to play these two characters simultaneously. That was, as a director, just exhilarating to watch someone with the capability that he has managed the two characters that he has in his head.”

Fans are eager to see that struggle on the big screen, especially if a certain web-slinger ends up being involved, but guess we’ll just have to wait to find out.

Venom stars Tom Hardy (Venom/Eddie Brock), Michelle Williams (Anne Weying), Jenny Slate, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Lee (Donna Diego), Riz Ahmed (Dr. Carlton Drake), Sope Aluko (Dr. Rosie Collins), and Reid Scott.

Venom lands in theaters on Friday, Oct. 5, while Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019.