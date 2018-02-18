Victor Oladipo Dunks in Black Panther Mask Given to Him by Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther himself was at the NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk championship at the Staples Center last night and he looked to be recruiting at least one NBA star for Wakanda.

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo took flight with some help from Chadwick Boseman, the star of Marvel’s Black Panther. Boseman was sitting courtside during the event and he put a Black Panther mask on Oladipo before one of his dunks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oladipo wore the mask while performing his next dunk, which you can watch below.

Victor Oladipo takes flight with the #BlackPanther mask 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PNHqZXlDGa — ESPN (@espn) February 18, 2018

Unfortunately for Oladipo, the dunk was not well-received by fans or judges. The judges only awarded him 40 out of a possible 50 points. Oladipo ended up being eliminated from the competition, which was later won by Donovan Mitchel of the Utah Jazz.

Wakanda may have had a disappointing showing at the Slam Dunk Championship, but at the box office it is still “Wakanda forever.” The film’s opening weekend projections were once again adjusted up this morning. The film’s $76 million Friday gross is the eighth-highest opening day in box office history and the third largest opening day ever for a Marvel Studios film.

Black Panther is already the highest-grossing film at 33 different AMC Theater locations and is poised to easily break the $152 million President’s Day opening weekend record set by Deadpool in 2016. It is also the first Marvel Studios film since The Avengers to receive an A+ CinemaScore.

Black Panther currently has an 85.94 ComicBook.com Composite Score, which is the sixth-highest ComicBook.com Composite Score for a comic book movie. Black Panther also has a 4.53 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the highest rated comic book movie ever among ComicBook.com Users.

Lets us know what you thought of Black Panther by giving the movie your owner personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.