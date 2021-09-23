Vin Diesel and His Daughter Sing “Dear Theodosia” From the Hamilton Soundtrack and You Need to Hear It

Vin Diesel has worn a lot of hats in the entertainment industry, including actor, producer, writer, and director. We can now comfortably count singer among that, between the release of Diesel’s first studio album last year, and various videos of the Guardians of the Galaxy and F9: The Fast Saga star performing on social media. On Wednesday, Diesel took to Instagram to release his latest musical endeavor, a cover of “Dear Theodosia” from the hit musical Hamilton, which he performs alongside his daughter. The cover, which you can check out below, is accompanied by an over three-minute-long music video.

“I did musical theater as a kid, and I started rapping back in the early ’80s,” Diesel told People.com of his music career. “But the real singing happened with social media. When I sang ‘Stay,’ I remember Mikky saying something like, ‘Vin’s cover is the best.’ I was feeling all kinds of encouragement there. People say, ‘We’ve been watching you make these karaoke videos for 10 years for all your social media fans, and we see that you’re serious and that you love it and we support it.’ That’s beautiful.”

With Hamilton now technically in the Disney family — between the filmed, now-Emmy-winning version of the musical being released on Disney+, and the Hamilton parody Rogers existing in the upcoming Hawkeye Disney+ series — Diesel singing the song takes on a whole other meaning. Diesel currently provides the voice of Groot across the MCU, something he is expected to do in Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and I Am Groot.

“The Groot character… There’s a few characters like Iron Giant and Groot that I knew would be gifts for my kids in a way but the irony is the Groot character is a gift from my kids because I played that character, in part, because when Marvel sent over a book of Marvel characters, my three-year-old son at the time pointed at the picture of the tree,” Diesel told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I never would have thought that that would be a character I would play. I had nightmares of playing the tree at the school play when I was 10 years old. Playing Groot is a wonderful thing. Taika is a friend of mine and he’s such a talented director, as is James Gunn. Just talented directors, I take my hat off to them.”

