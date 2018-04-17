‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Paul Bettany Reveals Vision’s Hilarious Sexual Superpower

Paul Bettany plays the Vision, the android Avenger who looks and acts like a man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Footage from Avengers: Infinity War suggests that Vision’s appearance will become even more human-like in the film, but how human is he is?

There’s been plenty of speculation among fans about how anatomically correct is Vision’s man-made body is, especially as he grows closer to the Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, romantically. Yahoo Movies asked Bettany himself for his thoughts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think he can choose…he can choose…he can change his density, you know, so with a little imagination that should answer your question,” Bettany replied.

This isn’t the first time that this issue has come up during the press tour for Avengers: Infinity War. Bettany was asked a similar question in a previous interview and offered a similar answer.

“Vision has…um…Vision has the ability to change his density so you figure that out for yourself,” Bettany told HeyUGuys.

Bettany went on to discuss how Vision’s sense of fashion changed between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

“Yeah I think he has changed but I think he was thinking he was doing Clarke Gable,” Bettany said in reference to Vision’s style of dress in Civil War. “He was thinking ‘what did gentleman wear?’ and so he kind of went with a cravat and an ascot, as you say, and a shirt and a V-neck sweater. I think he moves on in this.”

Elizabeth Olsen added, “You do move on, you have more style in this. I feel like you had a hoodie and a really good jacket.”

“He’s got some style moves in this one,” Bettany said. “And then there’s a super chic Crombie….He’s been picking up from Scarlet Witch.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.