Former ‘Walking Dead’ Star Chandler Riggs Talks Missing Out on Spider-Man, Praises Tom Holland

Former Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs has no hard feelings about missing out on playing Spider-Man, who was jointly rebooted under Sony Pictures and Disney’s Marvel Studios with star Tom Holland.

“I auditioned for Spider-Man, I thought that would have been cool. But it’s okay, it’s okay,” Riggs said at San Jose Fan Fest, where he appeared alongside past co-stars Katelyn Nacon and Ross Marquand.

Marquand, who revived Captain America villain Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War, told Riggs, “You are Spider-Man, you are Peter Parker.”

“But Tom Holland, he does such an amazing job as Spider-Man, he’s seriously amazing. It’s awesome,” Riggs said of the Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers star.

“I watched Homecoming a few weeks ago and he’s so funny, and like so perfect for the role, it’s really well done.”

Asked if there were other Marvel superheroes Riggs would like to play and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Riggs admitted he didn’t have any particular character in mind.

“I don’t know, I feel like there’s a lot of [them], there’s so many opportunities, but I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see.”

The 19-year-old actor told ComicBook.com earlier this year he auditioned for the Spider-Man reboot as well as young Han Solo prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story, saying he would “love to do something like that.”

Appearing at Walker Stalker Con Orlando in September, Riggs said he “didn’t even get a call back,” but has since joined movie projects Inherit the Viper, where he appears alongside Josh Hartnett and Bruce Dern, and sci-fi Only, where he appears alongside former Walking Dead co-stars Joshua Mikel (Savior Jared) and Jayson Warner Smith (Savior general Gavin).

Since Riggs’ Carl Grimes was killed off The Walking Dead midway through its eighth season in February, the actor has relocated from Georgia, where the zombie drama is filmed, to Los Angeles, where he is pursuing a music career under the “Eclipse” handle.

“I’m actually producing music kind of on the side, and I’m starting to play some shows and things like that,” Riggs previously told Los Angeles’ KTLA 5. “I’m doing that and acting, it’s quite a lot to juggle but it’s a lot of fun.”

It was at Walker Stalker Con Orlando where Riggs said he’s been participating in auditions and “taking some acting classes,” promising he’ll “be in something soon.”

Should Riggs go on and join the MCU, he would follow Marquand’s Red Skull, Michonne star Danai Gurira’s Wakandan general Okoye (Black Panther, Infinity War), and former Merle Dixon star Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy and Vol. 2‘s Yondu).

Norman Reedus, who has played bowman Daryl Dixon for nine seasons, said in recent months he hopes to play Silver Surfer or Ghost Rider should those characters make their jump back to the big screen.

Holland’s Spider-Man next appears in Avengers: Endgame April 26 before headlining Spider-Man: Far From Home, out July 26, 2019.