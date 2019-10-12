Could New WandaVision Casting Breakdown Mark the MCU Arrival of Key Young Avengers?

The Marvel scoop world has set ablaze this weekend with news WandaVision is currently looking for a set of twins (or triplets) to be in the show. Trying to put two and two together, most scoopers (and fans) saw the series title and casting breakdown, immediately causing speculation about the live-action debut of Wiccan and Speed, the children of Wanda Maximoff and Vision in the Marvel comics mythos.

The rumors are rooted in a cryptic casting call (which you can see below) for Big Red, the working title for what we now know as Marvel Studios‘ WandaVision. In typical Marvel Studios fashion, the casting breakdown is as bland as possible, with very little to go off of. In fact, all it reads is that the show is looking for caucasian baby boys or girls under six months of age. On top of that, they’re willing to cast twins or triplets in the role.

For reference this is the actual casting call (Big Red is the working title for WandaVision) https://t.co/Xyf3lE0xOH pic.twitter.com/3rq0UJikse — Jacob (@CinematicBanter) October 12, 2019

As you can see for yourself, there’s very little to go on hence the massive speculation making its rounds online. From a story standpoint, the introduction of Wiccan (Billy Kaplan) and Speed (Tommy Shepherd) makes sense in the current scenario. We’ve heard time and time again the series will be influenced by Tom King’s Vision comics run, where Vision goes on a horror-fueled journey in an attempt to create a family for himself. With Vision (Paul Bettany) technically out of the picture on-screen for now, it’s totally possible for the show to flip things around and show Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) using her powers to conjure a family for herself.

It should be noted another piece of the puzzle many are using as supporting evidence is the constant idea Marvel Studios is interested in a Young Avengers property at one point or another. On that front, we’ve known Hailee Steinfeld is likely playing Kate Bishop in Disney+’s Hawkeye series and Emma Fuhrman is already available as Cassie Lang in the current MCU timeline, meaning they’d just need a few more heroes to complete the Young Avengers team.

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What other characters would you like to see join the MCU’s Young Avengers? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!