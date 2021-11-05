WandaVision EP Reveals Why Doctor Strange Did Not Show Up

✖

There were quite a few cameos and character appearances that fans expected from WandaVision but never came to fruition. One of the biggest absences, at least in the eyes of said fans, is that of Doctor Strange. With all kinds of magic being used in New Jersey, just down the road from Strange's Sanctum Santorum in New York City, and WandaVision helping to set up the story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an appearance from Benedict Cumberbatch seemed to make sense.

Doctor Strange never showed, though, and WandaVision kept its story fairly contained to its own characters. WandaVision EP and head writer Jac Schaefferrecently spoke with Deadline about the now-completed series, and was asked about the lack of Doctor Strange. According to Schaeffer, Strange's appearance simply wasn't in the cards.

"I heart Doctor Strange just like anybody," said Schaeffer. "Yeah, it’s one of those things, that’s how the chips fell, that’s how the cookie crumbled, is what I will say, but I look forward to seeing him on screen with Wanda in Doctor Strange 2."

During the same interview, Schaeffer talked about the collaborative process at Marvel Studios, which requires many of the interconnected projects to be in various stages of production at the same time. WandaVision clearly set up movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Captain Marvel 2, so there had to be conversations between the creative teams of the different projects.

"I can only speak to my own experiences at Marvel, and you know, from where I’m sitting, it’s been more organic than that. I haven’t been in a big room with a bunch of different writers on other projects. I’ve sat down with some other teams just to put the brains together and make sure everyone is looking at whatever the issue is in the same way and that everybody has the information that they need," Schaeffer explained. "Usually it’s obviously Kevin who has the masterplan and communicates what needs to be communicated. I’ve enjoyed it because it sort of feels like a living organism. It’s not something that’s so prescriptive in that way. It kind of flows. It’s amazing."

