WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Calls Scarlet Witch an MCU Criminal

Throughout the nine episodes of WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) kept an entire town of New Jersey residents under her sway. Within "The Hex" she established around Westview, the Scarlet Witch served as the puppet master to hundreds, if not thousands, of residents. Olsen herself says the character's actions were criminal, and she'll most certainly be on the run by the time we see her next.

"Like, she just did something that makes her a criminal. So, in my mind, the next step in her life is this new sense of identity, of knowing the acts that she committed and her own accountability of it," Olsen said on the latest episode of Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast.

That's when the actor added that she feels like she needs to be on the run, thanks to the involvement of SWORD and other governmental agencies.

"All these big trucks are coming in and all these military men and women are coming into assess the situation, and she flies away," Olsen continued. "Like, she needs to escape, or she's going to get in trouble, and she doesn't wanna get in trouble. And so she went away with her grief and her shame and is now... I didn't think of her as... I don't think of her being in that home in the tag, she is at peace but she now, for the rest of her life, hiding."

Whatever the case, Scarlet Witch's future stories will have to be explored outside of WandaVision. Olsen has confirmed the show was developed as a limited series, suggesting a second season isn't in the works as of yet and likely won't be.

“No, it’s definitely a limited series,” Olsen shared with Variety earlier this month. “I mean, I’m saying that. I don’t know. With Marvel, you can never say no. Do people die? You know?”

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

