WandaVision Expands the Marvel Universe in New TV Spot

WandaVision finally premieres on Disney+ this Friday, and we've seen a lot of exciting trailers and TV spots for the show. The recent "one week" teaser got us extra hyped, another has us wondering what to expect, and a clip from an episode has us ready to embrace the sitcom style. A new TV spot was recently shared on Twitter by @Adam_Khan100, and it's getting us ready to enter Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Another #WandaVision TV Spot, for those who care,” Marvel fan, Adam Khan, shared. "Marvel Studios' first original series arrives on Disney+," the teaser exclaims. "This Friday, the Universe is expanding." You can watch the full TV spot in the tweet below:

This echoes a similar sentiment from another recent teaser in which the WandaVision Twitter account captioned, "Tune into the new y̶e̶a̶r̶ era." According to Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, they wanted to create a cinematic-quality series to offer Marvel fans something they "can't get in a theater."

"Streaming is 100 percent the future and where consumers want to watch things," he told Emmy Magazine. "And hopefully they'll want to watch our long-form narrative series. An experience like WandaVision is something you can't get in a movie. You go to movies for things you can't get on streaming, and you go to streaming for things you can't get in a theater. And of course, everything in a theater goes to streaming eventually."

Read the official description for WandaVision down here: "WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.