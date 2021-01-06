Marvel's WandaVision First Clip Released

✖

WandaVision welcomes a live studio audience to the suburbs of Westview in the bewitching first clip from the Marvel Studios series premiering January 15 on Disney+. In the 45-second scene introduced by Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, things go bump in the night for unusual couple Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). The super-powered beings live their ideal suburban lives — inspired by a blend of such classic sitcoms as The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Brady Bunch, and Full House — until they begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

"It was so much fun, and there was a practical reason for [filming in front of a live studio audience]," Bettany told the ReelBlend Podcast. "You're trying to have exactly the same production values as you would in one of the movies. So being able to shoot one episode in two days and really curtail the amount of time you're spending on those early episodes — and shooting them as they would have been shot in the 1950s, with three-camera setups and through sets that are built on a stage with an audience — you get through it really quickly. And then you're able to bank that time to shoot the action."

A veteran of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man in 2008, Bettany promises there is "no difference in production values" between WandaVision and the big-screen feature film franchise that soon expands with the Olsen-starring Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"It feels very much like every Marvel movie that I've been involved in," Bettany told last month's Emmy Magazine covered by WandaVision. "It's a seamless continuation."

According to Marvel's chief creative officer and producer Kevin Feige, the goal behind the studio's cinematic-quality streaming series is to offer Marvel moviegoers something they "can't get in a theater."

"Streaming is 100 percent the future and where consumers want to watch things," he told Emmy Magazine. "And hopefully they'll want to watch our long-form narrative series. An experience like WandaVision is something you can't get in a movie. You go to movies for things you can't get on streaming, and you go to streaming for things you can't get in a theater. And of course, everything in a theater goes to streaming eventually."

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision starts streaming exclusively on Disney+ on January 15.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.