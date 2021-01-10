New WandaVision Teaser Doesn't Know What to Expect

✖

The hype machine for WandaVision on Disney+ continues to move with the latest promo for the first Marvel Studios series. The promo released on social media includes a lot of the feel-good domestic fun that has dominated most of the trailers, including some sinister teases that Wanda and Vision's idyllic lives are about to come crashing down. One clip shows Wanda in the black-and-white era finding a toy helicopter in full color, painted in red and yellow. Wanda looks visibly shaken and confused, so this could be a major development in the progressing eras that we've already heard about.

Check out the new promo below! And be sure to let us if there's anything we missed out in our dissection of all things WandaVision.

Anticipation for WandaVision continues to ramp up in the week before its premiere, especially now that reactions to the first three episodes have hit the Internet. Many people are praising the Marvel series for its bizarre blend of sitcom clichés with the high concept action of reality-warping superheroics.

And while there are many different comics that fans should read if they want to prepare for the series premiere, there might be one Marvel comic that could be key to the series. Early speculation could point toward WandaVision being partially based on House of M, the X-Men and Avengers crossover event that saw Scarlet Witch re-write reality. Jimmy Kimmel even asked star Elizabeth Olsen about a clever Easter egg in the trailer when she appeared on his talk show.

"This wine bottle," Kimmel showed her. "It says Maison du Mépris. It translates to, 'House of Misery.' Which could be saying that the series is based on the popular comic House of M, in which Wanda has a breakdown."

Olsen refused to answer directly, though she did give props to the "prop guy Russell."

She added, "Russell would be a very, very clever man if he put that in."

The wait is not long for our return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans will be able to dive into the mystery (or is that misery?) when WandaVision premieres on Disney+ this Friday, January 15th.