WandaVision Teases “New Era” For Marvel Studios

✖

WandaVision is finally coming to Disney+ this month after a year that was seriously lacking in Marvel content. The show will be the first on Marvel's line-up for 2021, which looks promising (and will hopefully not have to change yet again). The social media accounts for WandaVision have been super busy, revealing new posters and teasers. The latest teaser actually boasts that the series will kick off a "new era" for Marvel.

"Tune into the new y̶e̶a̶r̶ era. Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision starts streaming Jan. 15 on

@DisneyPlus," @WandaVision wrote. You can check out the short video in the tweet below:

Tune into the new y̶e̶a̶r̶ era 📻 Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision starts streaming Jan. 15 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4vykYQdQJl — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 3, 2021

Recently, Elizabeth Olsen teased Scarlet Witch's new superhero outfit in a conversation with Elle.

"It would just not be a cleavage corset," Olsen explained. "I like corsets, but I'd like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them — Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett does. I would like to cover up a bit. It's funny because sometimes I look around and I'm just like — wow, I'm the only one who has cleavage, and that's a constant joke because they haven't really evolved my superhero costume that much," Olsen said. "But then you look at where it started in the comic books and it was a leotard and a headband so...oh, it's horrible, it’s so horrible. So at least they know that’s not cool.”

Read the official description for WandaVision down below:

"WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.