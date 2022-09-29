WandaVision Fans Are Freaking Out Over Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn Reuniting
Last night, Variety hosted their Power of Women event, which featured Marvel star, Elizabeth Olsen, as an honoree. Olsen was introduced by her WandaVision co-star, Kathryn Hahn, who had nothing but kind words for Olsen. Many people are hoping Hahn and Olsen will reunite again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for now, fans were just thrilled to see them together at the event. Many people have taken to Twitter to share photos and gush about the heartfelt reunion.
"She was my intro into this Marvel family, and she very generously walked me through blasts and wires and stunts and finding truth on an X on a green screen – I was used to talking to other people," Hahn joked during her speech. "She was so patient with all of my questions. Who is Ultron? What is that glove with all the gems on it?"
Hahn added, "When it was just the two of us working on the finale, our base camp had two cars. It was my dirty minivan and her dirty Prius, and she was like, 'This is not The Avengers,' which I think really delighted her. She was very patient as it took me like a solid 40 minutes to '10-1' ... which in the movie business, is to urinate. I had a lot of costume on, and a very small bladder."
Hahn continued, "I was blown away by the way this woman was able to self regulate with such focus and clarity and connectedness to herself for months and months and months. Anchored in composure every day under such pressure. I never saw it slip.. A friend recently told me this acronym called P.A.U.S.E.: Postpone Action Unless Serenity Emerges. And Lizzie is the embodiment of that. She will not press send. She will not rush to judge. She weighs and holds both sides. She doesn't talk shit. She listens. She just holds steady in her own space."
You can check out some of the tweets reacting to Olsen and Hahn's reunion below:
Can't Stop Watching
prevnext
Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn on the red carpet tonight! pic.twitter.com/JMC4ihd3zo— Elizabeth Olsen fans (@lizzieclan) September 29, 2022
Just Look At Them
prevnext
Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen sharing laughs and smiles at the red carpet 🫶 pic.twitter.com/QOfdVR7r6S— love, kathryn & lizzie (@lovehahnlizzie) September 29, 2022
They Make Us So Happy
prevnext
the boost of serotonin i get every time kathryn hahn and elizabeth olsen reunite. the hand holding 🥹 pic.twitter.com/SSNI9GAmr4— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) September 29, 2022
Seriously, Though
prevnext
THE AIR GOT CLEANER, THE ICE CAPS FROZE OVER, THE HOLE IN THE OZONE LAYER CLOSED UP ALL THANKS TO ELIZABETH OLSEN AND KATHRYN HAHN REUNITING. SAYY THAANNKKK YOUUUUU pic.twitter.com/4ILmBJFvvx— kiran (@simpforpaulson) September 29, 2022
Please!
prevnext
Elizabeth Olsen on working alongside Kathryn Hahn— soul ᱬ ･: * (@winonajpeg) September 29, 2022
“We just got to do it again!” pic.twitter.com/S0oEA4LhUI
Screaming
prevnext
Elizabeth Olsen listening to Kathryn Hahn’s speech 🤍 pic.twitter.com/LlqwvTvxc5— soul ᱬ ･: * (@winonajpeg) September 29, 2022
Crying
prevnext
Find someone who hugs you the way Kathryn Hahn hugs Elizabeth Olsen. pic.twitter.com/PewW8vUcEQ— alias (@itsjustanx) September 29, 2022
Throwing Up
prevnext
I did not mentally prepare myself for this new Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn content. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/1DU5qGWuci— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 29, 2022
Wow
prevnext
kathryn hahn really said "i know our audience" so she decided to kiss elizabeth olsen's neck and hoped we went wild. we did.pic.twitter.com/UY1U5oQU5J— aly (@zaddylizzie) September 29, 2022
No Choice But To Stan
prevnext
Kathryn Hahn making it her life’s work to ramble about how amazing Elizabeth Olsen is pic.twitter.com/vIrisAsoNd— Julia 🔮 (@wxckedones) September 29, 2022
Amazing Idea
prevnext
Can we get Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn on a podcast just to have them talk about how much they love each other for 2+ hours please??— Julia 🔮 (@wxckedones) September 29, 2022
Willing To Try
prevnext
if you chant “mother” three times elizabeth olsen and kathryn hahn will appear behind you— jules ✵ (@druigbabe) September 29, 2022
In Conclusion
prev
Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn. That's it, that's the tweet. #PowerOfWomen pic.twitter.com/UO2NzwmWBX— Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) September 29, 2022