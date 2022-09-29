WandaVision Fans Are Freaking Out Over Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn Reuniting

Last night, Variety hosted their Power of Women event, which featured Marvel star, Elizabeth Olsen, as an honoree. Olsen was introduced by her WandaVision co-star, Kathryn Hahn, who had nothing but kind words for Olsen. Many people are hoping Hahn and Olsen will reunite again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for now, fans were just thrilled to see them together at the event. Many people have taken to Twitter to share photos and gush about the heartfelt reunion.

"She was my intro into this Marvel family, and she very generously walked me through blasts and wires and stunts and finding truth on an X on a green screen – I was used to talking to other people," Hahn joked during her speech. "She was so patient with all of my questions. Who is Ultron? What is that glove with all the gems on it?"

Hahn added, "When it was just the two of us working on the finale, our base camp had two cars. It was my dirty minivan and her dirty Prius, and she was like, 'This is not The Avengers,' which I think really delighted her. She was very patient as it took me like a solid 40 minutes to '10-1' ... which in the movie business, is to urinate. I had a lot of costume on, and a very small bladder."

Hahn continued, "I was blown away by the way this woman was able to self regulate with such focus and clarity and connectedness to herself for months and months and months. Anchored in composure every day under such pressure. I never saw it slip.. A friend recently told me this acronym called P.A.U.S.E.: Postpone Action Unless Serenity Emerges. And Lizzie is the embodiment of that. She will not press send. She will not rush to judge. She weighs and holds both sides. She doesn't talk shit. She listens. She just holds steady in her own space."

You can check out some of the tweets reacting to Olsen and Hahn's reunion below: