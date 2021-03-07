WandaVision Fans Share Their Favorite Moments From the Finale

By Jamie Jirak

WandaVision came to an end yesterday and fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts. From being emotional over the ending to getting excited about an Agents of SHIELD connection to reacting to the reveal of Evan Peters' identity, there has been a whole lot to chat about on Twitter this weekend. The official account for WandaVision took to the social media site today to ask fans to share their favorite moments from the final episode.

"Tell us your favorite moment from the Marvel Studios' #WandaVision finale, but WITHOUT SPOILERS! All episodes are now streaming on @DisneyPlus," the account wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

Many fans chimed in with their answers, so we've collected some that you can read below. Warning: It's pretty hard to share favorite moments "without spoilers," so there will be some ahead...

All of Us

prevnext

This Flex

prevnext

Vision vs. Vision

prevnext

Agatha Forever

prevnext

Jokes on Jokes

prevnext

No Choice But to Stan

prevnext

Classic Agnes

prevnext

Relatable

prevnext

Ouch

prevnext

THE Moment

prevnext

In Conclusion

prev
Start the Conversation

of