WandaVision Fans Share Their Favorite Moments From the Finale
WandaVision came to an end yesterday and fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts. From being emotional over the ending to getting excited about an Agents of SHIELD connection to reacting to the reveal of Evan Peters' identity, there has been a whole lot to chat about on Twitter this weekend. The official account for WandaVision took to the social media site today to ask fans to share their favorite moments from the final episode.
"Tell us your favorite moment from the Marvel Studios' #WandaVision finale, but WITHOUT SPOILERS! All episodes are now streaming on @DisneyPlus," the account wrote. You can check out the tweet below:
Tell us your favorite moment from the Marvel Studios' #WandaVision finale, but WITHOUT SPOILERS!
All episodes are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/AyJSRTEScT— WandaVision (@wandavision) March 6, 2021
Many fans chimed in with their answers, so we've collected some that you can read below. Warning: It's pretty hard to share favorite moments "without spoilers," so there will be some ahead...
All of Us
prevnext
everything :) especially the part when yall make me cried non-stop pic.twitter.com/gmbDhnU437— ᱬ sabrina ᱬ (@Dink_Dara) March 6, 2021
This Flex
March 6, 2021prevnext
Vision vs. Vision
March 6, 2021prevnext
Agatha Forever
prevnext
my favorite moment was her pic.twitter.com/Luzq50xZX7— ross (@carolsmjolnir) March 6, 2021
Jokes on Jokes
prevnext
Ralph Bohner pic.twitter.com/gc0e0SkgxD— 🔥Flamer🔥 (@XDflamer99) March 6, 2021
No Choice But to Stan
prevnext
when darcy hit hayward with a funnel cake truck pic.twitter.com/tmgJCTmB2C— mikan⸆⸉ darcy enthusiast (@tsdorotheaa) March 6, 2021
Classic Agnes
March 6, 2021prevnext
Relatable
prevnext
Wanda defeating Agatha in her sweatpants and then changing into her Scarlet Witch outfit was very sexy of her.— Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) March 6, 2021
Ouch
prevnext
The goodbyes pic.twitter.com/YXjib8QjYZ— Ashley (@awmarvel24) March 6, 2021
THE Moment
prevnext
wanda’s transformation definitely pic.twitter.com/3QBQLs4gAx— ًsof (@widowsblunt) March 6, 2021
In Conclusion
prev
all of it pic.twitter.com/YltZmR7sqj— z ᱬ | WV SPOILERS (@marvelfana_tic) March 6, 2021