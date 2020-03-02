WandaVision Celebrates End of Filming With Wrap Party

If principal photography hasn’t wrapped on WandaVision already, it should be shortly. Over the weekend, cast and crew for the Disney+ show assembled at a rooftop bar and putt-putt golf course to celebrate the end of the lengthy production. The cast and crew could be seen in images shared by various WandaVision crew members, some of which you can see below. This means the show has wrapped at least nine full months before it’s set to debut on the new Disney-owned streaming service.

The wrap party took place at Skyline Park, a party facility in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward that includes anything from mini-golf to carnival games, slides, drinks, and plenty of food.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans got their first look at the show in Marvel’s Super Bowl trailer, a 30-second clip that double-downed on Paul Bettany‘s “f-cking bonkers” comments from earlier in the year.

“Yes, I’m back for WandaVision… I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It’s beautifully written by and her staff of writers – and it is f*cking bonkers,” the actor said in January. “I mean it’s so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer… they’ll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like.”

WandaVision is set to debut on Disney+ this December.

Other upcoming Disney+ shows from Marvel Studios include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August 2020, Loki in spring 2021, What If? In summer 2021, and Hawkeye in fall 2021. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk have yet to receive release dates.