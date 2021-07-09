WandaVision Head Writer Signs Overall Deal For Marvel Studios, 20th Century Television

✖

WandaVision head writer Jac Schaefferhas signed a three-year overall exclusive television deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Century Television. Schaeffer will be developing television projects for both Marvel Studios on Disney+ and 20th Television on all platforms according to the report from Deadline. Schaeffer broke out with Marvel when WandaVision released on Disney+ earlier this year but she had previously written the Black Widow movie which was originally scheduled to debut first. Black Widow is now scheduled to hit theaters and Disney+ in July.

In crafting WandaVision, Schaeffer and Marvel Studios made their entry into television in a unique fashion. The series followed a sitcom format for its early episodes, paying homage to titles like The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched, Modern Family, The Office, and more. Fitting, now, as Schaeffer has displayed her expertise in television history while crafting an acclaimed Marvel Studios show (which now is headed for an EMMY Award push) that the writer would sign an overall deal for more TV content.

While Schaeffer's next project has not been revealed, Marvel fans are still looking forward to seeing her work on Black Widow.

"I am one of three writers credited. So I am not at all trying to take ownership of that movie," Schaeffer told ComicBook.com of Black Widow. "There's a lot of brains on that movie. And then there's the wonderful Cate Shortland who is incredible. I don't know. I really feel like that that movie is a lot about the chemistry of the performers." For now, there is no indication of plans for a second season of WandaVision or a sequel to the Black Widow movie but characters which Schaeffer is putting her stamp on are continuing beyond these titles already. WandaVision's Scarlet Witch is set to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Widow's Yelena Belova character will next appear in the Hawkeye series.

