WandaVision Logo Revealed by Marvel at Comic-Con

Marvel Studios on Saturday revealed the official logo for upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision during its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ WANDAVISION, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/6lIiMJdfYw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Joining returning Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda and Vision, respectively, is Teyonah Parris (Empire, If Beale Street Could Talk) as the adult Monica Rambeau. Akira Akbar portrayed the 11-year-old Monica — daughter of Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) best friend — in the 1995-set Captain Marvel.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the series is set after Avengers: Endgame.

Olsen previously told Variety the six-episode series will pull from “quite a few other comic books.”

“It’s gonna be Wanda and the Vision and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the ’50s, and I think that’s a good teaser,” Olsen said. “It’s gonna be really fun. I’m really excited.”

“Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, longform stories in ways that we’ve never done before,” Feige said during a Disney+ unveiling event in April.

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes. These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

WandaVision launches Spring 2021 exclusively on Disney+. The streaming service goes live November 12.