WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris Reveals She's Having a Baby

Last year, Teyonah Parris made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, the character we first met in Captain Marvel. Parris played the character in the Emmy-winning series, WandaVision, and is expected to return in The Marvels. Parris was also recently cast in Disney+'s upcoming Christmas comedy Dashing Through the Snow alongside Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Lil Rel Howery. Not only is Parris's career thriving, but she just announced some major news about her personal life. Today, Parris took to Instagram to reveal she's expecting her first baby with her husband, James.

"We're pregnant!! Whooooo chiiile!! I'm so excited to share that we have a baby on the way. There have been so many feelings since we've learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality. My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement! Seeing the word PREGNANT was such an amazing feeling! We are so blessed and so grateful," Parris wrote. The actor also wrote about her partnership with Clearblue, which you can read below:

After WandaVision hinted at a falling out between Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica over the death of her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Parris told ComicBook.com The Marvels will reveal what happened in the nearly 30 years that passed between Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

"When Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris explained. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting."

The Marvels is being helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta and will see Carol Danvers teaming up with Monica Rambeau as well as Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The Marvels is currently scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023.

Congrats, Teyonah and James!