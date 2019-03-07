WandaVision Showrunner Says Maria Rambeau’s Death Was a “Big Decision” For Marvel Studios

✖

We're only five episodes into WandaVision, but the inaugural Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series has already dropped a wallop of new details. A lot of those have concerned the life of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who has grown up and gone on to serve as a leader of SWORD in the decades since the events of Captain Marvel. Episode 4 of WandaVision brought a heartbreaking update to Monica's story, with confirmation that Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) died of cancer during the five years between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame -- something that Monica wasn't present for because she was part of the half of sentient life that was "blipped" in and out of existence. The reveal of Maria's death is definitely a harrowing addition to Monica's story -- and according to WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer, it was a decision that wasn't taken lightly.

"It was a big decision," Schaeffer explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We had a lot of conversations, and Maria and Lashana were so important in Captain Marvel and such a tremendous character. We did not make that decision lightly. But we felt that it really worked for Monica’s character, and what it meant for her, and we also really loved the idea that Maria had built SWORD from the ground up."

Schaeffer echoed that sentiment in an interview with ComicBook.com, arguing that the reveal of Maria's death accomplished multiple things in one dramatic swoop.

"That was a tough decision," Schaeffer previously told ComicBook.com. "I feel very strongly about Maria and her relationship with Monica. It's so much of a part of her character. But we really wanted to set Monica up, with a rough road really. And we wanted to dig into her character as best we can and be sort of concise with dropping the audience into like where we are in the MCU timeline and letting them know what the tone of this episode is gonna be, that we're not messing around."

