WandaVision: Teyonah Parris Shows Off Dance Moves From Her First Day On Set

Happy first anniversary. WandaVision! January 15th will mark one year since Marvel’s first Disney+ series premiered, and many people involved with the series are taking to social media to celebrate. Earlier today, Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a wardrobe malfunction that happened while she was filming her circus scenes. Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) also took to Instagram today to share some bts content of her own. The actor shared a video of her dancing in her 1970s costume, which was also her first day on set.

“#WandaVision 1yr Anniversary and we’re still feeling the!! Thank yall!! Love this moment when the Hair, Makeup, Wardrobe, and Imagination finally all meet for the first time!! This was me preparing for my VERY FIRST DAY ON SET!! I had to do the big speech where Geraldine visits Wanda and yaps on about the job she just got! The speech was literally changing up until the day of and I was soooo nervous 😩 (read: 🗣MY 1st day on a 🗣MARVEL set!!) Most times you can just ease in on a new set and feel things out because you may not be doing much so you can watch how everything and everyone is working. Whoooo chiiile, not this day. Baby had to LEEEEAP!! And what fun we had!! Makeup: @gene9902, Hair: @NikkiWright, Wardrobe: Mayes Rubeo, *Shout-out to Crawf hypin’ me up! #MonicaRambeau #Marvel #TheMarvels coming soon!!,” Parris wrote. You can check out her video below:

As you saw, Parris also hyped up her next Marvel project in the post’s caption. She’ll be reprising her role as Monica in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

“I will tell you that I am in London, I am having an amazing time filming The Marvels, and it’s gonna be pretty epic,” Parris said on Late Night with Seth Meyers when interviewed for Candyman last year. “It’s really exciting, and I can’t wait.”

After WandaVision hinted at a falling out between “Auntie Carol” and Monica over the death of her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Parris told ComicBook.com the sequel will reveal what happened in the nearly 30 years that passed between Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

“When Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship,” Parris explained. “And so I think what’s been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven’t seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it’s being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting.”

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+. The Marvels is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 17, 2023.