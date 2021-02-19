WandaVision Fans Want Kathryn Hahn to Win an Emmy
WandaVision is seven episodes deep and fans of the series are loving all of the top-notch performances. People have been calling for Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) to get an Emmy nomination since the first two episodes dropped, but she's not the only person fans want to see win awards for their role in the Marvel series. The latest episode of the series, "Breaking the Fourth Wall," was a big one for Kathryn Hahn (Agnes), and has fans tweeting praise for her performance.
Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The episode revealed what many fans have long suspected: Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness. The episode ended with an amazing new theme song titled "Agatha All Along," which shows that the witch has been behind everything since the beginning. Hahn got to showcase her talents during the episode, which has many fans calling for an Emmy nomination.
Between the Agatha Harkness reveal, some incredibly amazing one-liners, and the details in "Agatha All Along," there are so many tweets praising Hahn today. In fact, she's currently a trending topic on Twitter! You can check out some of the tweets below...
Come On, Television Academy
kathryn hahn emmy nomination when pic.twitter.com/Ea3cJoSxzq— kenna 🕊🌿 (@redromancva) February 19, 2021
It's Never Too Early
Is it too early to start campaigning for Kathryn Hahn to get the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress? She steals every scene she is in and delivers every line so hysterically, it’s insane. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/ZfHF6oLsh3— Shane Kelly (@shanekelly04) February 19, 2021
Facts
#WandaVision— ً (@szasolo) February 19, 2021
ONE THING KATHRYN HAHN WILL DO IS ACT pic.twitter.com/rkKbttwcm9
Can't Look Away
Everybody on WandaVision has been playing their roles so well but Kathryn Hahn, she has been playing THE HELL out of her role 😭 pic.twitter.com/6p44LKtgel— rob (@gardenoutro) February 19, 2021
Simple Math
Kathryn Hahn is only 4 awards away from an EGOT— dudi jench (@misterjench) February 19, 2021
Team Hahn Forever
EMMY FOR KATHRYN HAHN ASAP!!#WandaVision #AgnesTheNeighbor pic.twitter.com/o2YV1n5Ywc— Jamie All Along (@JamieCinematics) February 19, 2021
Award Worthy Moment
this is the most kathryn hahn bit of the show my godddd pic.twitter.com/EU1WnFJHcE— funrip (@FUNR1P) February 19, 2021
An Icon
#WandaVision spoilers— Armando Argo Avitia (@detectivegarcon) February 19, 2021
Can we talk about how Kathryn Hahn has had two great villain reveals? pic.twitter.com/J51VjzFHLG
In Conclusion, Emmys For All!
Teyonah Parris , Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen been acting DOWN in wandavision!!! emmy’s all around please!! pic.twitter.com/TfvsA8Ewcw— ZAY⁷ 💖 NORMANI (@ungodlydior) February 19, 2021