WandaVision Fans Want Kathryn Hahn to Win an Emmy

WandaVision is seven episodes deep and fans of the series are loving all of the top-notch performances. People have been calling for Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) to get an Emmy nomination since the first two episodes dropped, but she's not the only person fans want to see win awards for their role in the Marvel series. The latest episode of the series, "Breaking the Fourth Wall," was a big one for Kathryn Hahn (Agnes), and has fans tweeting praise for her performance.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The episode revealed what many fans have long suspected: Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness. The episode ended with an amazing new theme song titled "Agatha All Along," which shows that the witch has been behind everything since the beginning. Hahn got to showcase her talents during the episode, which has many fans calling for an Emmy nomination.

Between the Agatha Harkness reveal, some incredibly amazing one-liners, and the details in "Agatha All Along," there are so many tweets praising Hahn today. In fact, she's currently a trending topic on Twitter! You can check out some of the tweets below...