Marvel’s ‘War of the Realms’ Gets a Van Art Cover

With Infinity Wars now out of the way, the next big event on the horizon for Marvel Comics is Jason Aaron‘s “The War of the Realms.” And so far, it’s shaping up to be one of their biggest events yet.

Originally solicited with dozens of variant covers, the House of Ideas distributed a press release earlier this afternoon announcing another variant has been added their sales offerings. Called a “Van Art” cover, that latest variant pays homage to the classic hand-painted van murals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On this cover, by Greg Horn, the God of Thunder can be seen about to battle Malekith as the Dark Elf is presumably on his way to take over Midgard.

Though the story, by and large, features the Asgardian god, Aaron promises that “The War of the Realms” will include most heroes in the ever-expanding Marvel Universe.

“The story really begins when that war that’s been brewing for years in the pages of Thor explodes here in Midgard,” Aaron teases. “And at that point, it’s bigger than a Thor battle — everyone becomes a part of that battle.”

“The inciting incident is when people in Times Square look out the window one day and a portal opens where Frost Giants, Dark Elves, and fire demons come pouring out,” Aaron says. “That war finally makes it here to New York City and suddenly it’s not just a Thor story anymore it’s an Avengers story, it’s an everybody story.”

The full synopsis of The War of the Realms #1 can be found below.

WAR OF THE REALMS #1 (of 6)

JASON AARON (W) • RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (A)

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS & MATTHEW WILSON – JAN190870

THE WORLD AT WAR!

Asgard. Alfheim. Heven. Jotunheim. Muspelheim. Niffleheim. Nidavellir. Svartalfheim. Vanaheim. All of the Ten Realms have fallen to Malekith and his army except one: Midgard. Home to Thor’s beloved humans. Home to heroes and gods alike. Now, at last, it burns. And Thor won’t even be there to see it.

All hell breaks loose in New York City as Malekith and his allies begin their invasion — and the greatest heroes of the Marvel Universe watch as the Earth falls!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Will you be adding “War of the Realms” to your pull list? What have you thought of the lead-up to the event so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!