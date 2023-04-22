Watch the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast Together at Disneyland Paris

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally hitting theaters next month, and it's expected to be the last MCU movie to feature the original Guardians crew. The press tour for the film has officially begun, which means this could be the last time the whole cast will be together for Marvel events. This week, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), and Vin Diesel (Groot) joined director James Gunn at Disneyland Paris for a gala event to promote the new film. The official Instagram account for Marvel shared some images from the event, and Diesel shared a cute video of the cast together.

"Paris welcomed the Guardians for the European Gala at Disneyland Paris ✨ Experience Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters May 5. Get tickets now: Link in Bio," Marvel Studios captioned their post. "We are Groot! @prattprattpratt @zoesaldana @karengillan @pom.klementieff," Diesel wrote. You can view both posts below:

Will Characters Die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Gunn previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end, but there's currently no official word on who isn't making it out of the movie alive. Others suspect Drax could be the one to go, especially since Dave Bautista isn't interested in playing the role again. During an interview last year, Bautista shared that the role of Drax changed his life, but admitted he thinks Marvel "dropped the ball" on Drax's story.

Who Is Making Their MCU Debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy newcomers include Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova will also be repairing her role as Cosmo the Spacedog, a role she first played last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In addition to the returning cast members seen at Disneyland Paris this week, the movie will also feature the return of Dave Bautista (Drax), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5th.