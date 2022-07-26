Watch Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Do a Perfect Backflip at Hall H Panel During Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con is home to many immortal moments for actor Simu Liu. Following the announcement of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at SDCC 2019, the Kim's Convenience star was brought to the Hall H stage to reveal he would be taking on the title character. "I waited two days and I had gone online and watched videos of all these other Marvel stars and how they got cast," Liu said shortly after his casting. "And I think I got it in my mind that Kevin [Feige] likes to call them personally so I thought if my manager calls, it might be bad news but if I get a call from an unknown number, it might be good news."

Three years later, Liu returned to San Diego Comic-Con and showed off some of his acrobatic talents.

Liu was speaking at the Funko Pop! Talk panel on Sunday, one day removed from Marvel's mega-presentation at Hall H Saturday evening. While Shang-Chi 2 was not on either the Phase 5 or Phase 6 slate, Liu pointed out that he imagines he might be needed for a few of the films that were announced. It's unclear where Liu's Shang-Chi will show up next, but it's likely he will be a part of either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars. Based on the post-credits scene of The Legend of the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi also has claim to show face in She-Hulk or The Marvels, two projects that are being led by actors Liu shared screen time with in his "welcome to the circus" moment.

Fans can rest easy knowing that Shang-Chi 2 is happening, but it's unclear when or where it will come. Following the success of the first movie, Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton inked a multi-year deal with Marvel Studios which will see him helm a sequel and assist with development on a spinoff series, likely focused on Meng'er Zhang's Xialing and the Ten Rings organization. Cretton is also involved with the upcoming Wonder Man series.

"I guess I wasn't the most surprised given everything that had happened. But I'm so relieved to hear that he was confirmed to come back," Liu said of Cretton's return. "Again, not a surprise. But it's so good to feel the engine turning again. And be like 'Great. We get to tell more story, and delve deeper into the characters.' And hopefully provide more of those bada-- fight scenes."

For now, Cretton has his hands full with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.