Werewolf by Night in Color Trailer Released by Marvel Studios

As 2023 winds down, there's still some exciting Marvel Studios content to look forward to. Loki's second season has four episodes to go and The Marvels is hitting theaters in November. For those looking for some MCU to enjoy during spooky season, Werewolf by Night is being re-released on Disney+ in color. The "Special Presentation" was helmed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, and hit Disney+ last year in black and white. Today, Marvel Studios shared a new trailer for the updated, colorful version.

"In 1 week, Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Werewolf by Night in Color arrives on Disney+," Marvel teased. The trailer promises Werewolf by Night in color will be "more terrifying" and "more gruesome." You can check out the trailer below:

"You're always thinking about, what are we accentuating here? You can boost every color, but that's not really the answer. It's about boosting certain colors, and it's really a scene-by-scene choice that you have to make. It's not just a global thing that you can put a filter on and go, OK, it's done," Giacchino explained to Marvel.com. "You must go in almost shot by shot. We spent a lot of time in a dark room at Disney looking at every single shot, one by one, and going, you know what? That's great, but maybe a little more contrast and push the red a little bit."

How Does Werewolf by Night Connect to the MCU?

Giacchino previously revealed he purposefully crafted the special as a one-shot with zero connections to the wider MCU. However, the filmmaker has also said he knows where the special sits on the MCU timeline if Marvel Studios ever asks him to return.

"I have a very specific idea of how this fits into everything, but those are all discussions yet to be with everyone else at Marvel, Kevin and Stephen and Brian Gay and all, everybody else. These are the discussions that I do hope to have," the filmmaker told Collider. "But in my mind, because you do have to have some sort of reference when you're making something like this, and whether it's just for yourself or to explain to somebody else a motivation or a character. But as I said, it's my idea of how this fits in. It's my version of where this all goes because I did need that in order to of push this through. But it wasn't something that we or I felt needed to be a part of this. It was just more for me as I was making it."

Werewolf by Night in color is coming to Disney+ on October 20th.