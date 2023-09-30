Michael Giacchino Talks Remastering Werewolf By Night in Color

Werewolf By Night director Michael Giacchino talked about colorizing the special. Marvel.com sat down with the filmmaker to talk about Disney+'s special re-release of Werewolf By Night in color. The anouncement of the new version of the MCU Special Presentation caught a lot of fans off-guard. But, it's coming out on the streaming platform on October 20. Giacchino is a big monster movie fan. So, he was meticulous about the choices in colorizing Werewolf By Night. He and the creative team wanted to achieve the right balance and not just turn up the saturation. It's a delicate dance in making a movie that feels appropriate for the period its inspired by. Check out what he had to say right here.

"You're always thinking about, what are we accentuating here? You can boost every color, but that's not really the answer. It's about boosting certain colors, and it's really a scene-by-scene choice that you have to make. It's not just a global thing that you can put a filter on and go, OK, it's done," Giacchino explained. "You must go in almost shot by shot. We spent a lot of time in a dark room at Disney looking at every single shot, one by one, and going, you know what? That's great, but maybe a little more contrast and push the red a little bit."

Werewolf By Night In Color

(Photo: The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images, Marvel Entertainment)

The director shared more of the choices they're making with Werewolf By Night. Compared to some of the MCU releases in Phase 4, Werewolf By Night seems impossibly stylized. It's a horror-inspired project, so that would make it stand out from the word go. But, there's also the Universal Monster movie-like tone of the world that Giacchino built with his collaborator. Adding too much color might disturb the feeling they managed to create with the first release.

"You're artistically going in and making choices, and then going back and watching the whole thing to make sure that it carries over," the director added. "It's a lot of work and it's a lot of intense focus. It was a lot more intensive than I thought it would be. But it was a great education in how you can then look at the past and bring it into the future."

"The tools we have available to us these days are incredible. Werewolf was on film— we put it out to film and scanned it back in," Giacchino revealed. "And that scan is what we used then to go ahead and look at our color and see, how can we match that look. I didn't want to lose the look of the film. That was very important to me. So we were able to match it in a way that really surpassed anything I had hoped for. I was happy with it."

What Happens In Werewolf By Night?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Disney+ describes the MCU's Halloween release: "In Werewolf by Night, on a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic — a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

