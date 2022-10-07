Werewolf by Night's Michael Giacchino Has an Idea Where Halloween Special Sits in MCU Timeline

Despite the Marvel Cinematic Universe having become the biggest franchise in the history of Hollywood, the latest offerings from Marvel Studios have been the most disconnected from the rest of the franchise. With recent Disney+ productions like Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night, the greater MCU isn't referenced in the slightest. Still, Werewolf by Night helmer Michael Giacchino says he has an idea in his head of when the Halloween special takes place, even if Marvel Studios haven't signed off on it yet.

In a new chat with Collider, Giacchino said he has "very specific" idea on not only when the project takes place, but how it fits into the grand scheme of things. "I have a very specific idea of how this fits into everything, but those are all discussions yet to be have with everyone else at Marvel, Kevin and Stephen and Brian Gay and all, everybody else. These are the discussions that I do hope to have," the filmmaker told the website. "But in my mind, because you do have to have some sort of reference when you're making something like this, and whether it's just for yourself or to explain to somebody else a motivation or a character. But as I said, it's my idea of how this fits in. It's my version of where this all goes because I did need that in order to of push this through. But it wasn't something that we or I felt needed to be a part of this. It was just more for me as I was making it."

Is there going to be a Werewolf by Night sequel?

According to Giacchino, he has yet to have talks with Marvel Studios executives about returning to the property in some shape, way, or form. That said, he's excited about the positive response the special has garnered so far, so he's hopeful for a return in the MCU before too long at all.

"Well, I love these characters. I mean, the reason I did this was because I love them so much. I think Elsa Bloodstone is an incredible character and Jack Russell," Giacchino continued. "These are people that I have such an affinity for. So would I want to do more with them? Absolutely, I'd want to do more with them. I have a lot of ideas of things I'd want to do. We're just in that weird phase right now where it's like, all right, well, let's see what the future holds. And I'm in a place too, for the first time in 20 some years that I don't have a thing to just jump onto next."

How to watch Werewolf by Night

Since Werewolf by Night didn't receive a theatrical release, the "Special Presentation," as Marvel Studios calls it, was lumped in with the rest of the television shows the outfit produced for Disney+. As such, Werewolf by Night is available to watch exclusively on Disney+ and nowhere else.