The Marvels Projected For Surprising Opening Weekend Box Office

The Marvels is arriving in theaters less than a month, continuing the stories of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). There's definitely a lot of excitement around the Captain Marvel sequel — but it looks like that might not yet be reflected in The Marvels' box office projections. According to new projections from BoxOfficePro, The Marvels is currently tracking to make between $50-75 million in its opening weekend, with a possible domestic total of $121-189 million.

If the $50 million metric ended up being the case, it would place The Marvels' opening weekend box office as the lowest-ever for a first run of an MCU movie, with The Incredible Hulk earning $57 million. The $75 million gross would be less than Black Widow's $80 million and on par with Ant-Man and the Wasp and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' $75 million. Captain Marvel, by comparison, opened to $153 million domestically.

How Long Is The Marvels' Runtime?

Late last month, it was confirmed that The Marvels will have the shortest runtime yet in the MCU, with the film clocking in at 1 hour and 45 minutes. For frame of reference, the title of shortest film in the franchise was previously held by both Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk, with a total of 1 hour and 52 minutes. Even then, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has hinted that the film will deliver on a lot of elements.

"The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it's really wacky, and silly," DaCosta explained in a recent interview. "The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you've seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven't seen before."

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson.

Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

As mentioned above, The Marvels will be released exclusively in theaters on November 10th.