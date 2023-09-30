Werewolf By Night Director Wants to Re-Release the Disney+ Special in 3D

Werewolf By Night made its debut on Disney+ last fall, taking the canon of Marvel Comics into a spooky direction. The Marvel Cinematic Universe Special Presentation made headlines earlier this month for the news that it will be re-released in color, providing viewers with a whole new way to experience its story. In a recent interview with Marvel.com, Werewolf By Night director Michael Giacchino previewed Werewolf By Night in Color, and revealed that he's not opposed to exploring more gimmicks for the special — even releasing it in 3D. As Giacchino put it, a 3D version of Werewolf By Night would lean further into the special's biggest source of inspiration: classic horror films.

"3D! Yes!" Giacchino exclaimed. "Yes, then we'll do the 1950s version of the movie where it was just 3D. Yeah, maybe. I don't know. That would be great. I'd be down."

Will There Be a Werewolf By Night Sequel?

The events of Werewolf By Night, and the impact they had on Jack Russell / Werwolf By Night (Gael Garcia Bernal), Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and Man-Thing, have yet to be followed up on in the MCU. But as Marvel producer Stephen Broussard told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis earlier this year, the priority is still to continue more horror stories, whether they spin out of the Werewolf By Night special or otherwise.

"Well, I will say that we're starting to introduce some cool characters that are in the darker side, the more monster side and the supernatural and the occult in a very organic way as you're seeing these character pop up," Broussard explained at the press junket for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "I think in very organic ways, it feels like there could be ways to continue those stories in ways that feel very fresh and new and keeping our toe in that horror side of things."

What Was Werewolf by Night About?

In Werewolf by Night, which was released exclusively on Disney+, on a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

"We had always assumed it would be TV-MA, but I wasn't always involved with what was happening on that end in terms of ratings and all of that," director Michael Giacchino revealed in an interview prior to the special's release. "And so I'm not sure, but I am sure you are absolutely right that the black and white did help keep us within a certain range."

Werewolf By Night in Color will arrive exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, October 20th.